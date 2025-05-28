Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer emerged from Babcock's facility at Rosyth in Fife

The first of five warships for the Royal Navy has been rolled out of the shipbuilding hall in a "pivotal milestone" for the project.

It marks the transition from the construction phase into final preparations for the ship's entry into the water, which will take place in the coming weeks.

All five of the Type 31 warships are being built by Babcock in Rosyth, with three of the ships currently in production.

HMS Venturer emerges from the workshop | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

Sir Nick Hine , chief executive of Babcock's marine sector, said: "For the first time, we're seeing HMS Venturer, the first of her class emerge from the build hall - a powerful symbol of UK naval ambition and sovereign capability.

"It marks another major milestone in a standout week for British shipbuilding, at a time when global uncertainty demands even greater defence capability.

"Right here in Scotland , we are building five complex warships in a single yard, in just a decade, true world-class performance.

"This is an incredibly proud moment for everyone in Babcock and the wider programme partners.

"Not only does it reflect the hard work, dedication and exceptional skills of our people, but this programme and the other work that we do here in Rosyth contribute significantly to the prosperity of the local and national economy."

After the vessel has been floated off into the River Forth she will undergo extensive outfitting and systems integration in dock before undergoing sea trials and entering operational service.

HMS Venturer outside the Rosyth workshop | Babcock / PA

Commander Chris Cozens , senior naval officer of HMS Venturer, said: "The ship's company have seen HMS Venturer grow from the keel up inside the build hall. This will be the first time Babcock and the Royal Navy can unveil this next generation frigate to the public.

"This moment is taking the ship another step closer to where it is needed and contributing to the UK's security and prosperity."

Workers watch in the Dock in Rosyth as HMS Venturer rolls out the build yard | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

The Type 31 project is managed by Defence, Equipment & Support (DE&S)- the procurement arm of the Ministry of Defence .

Steve Ranyard , Type 31 team leader at DE&S, said: "Seeing HMS Venturer reach this pivotal milestone is a cause for celebration for all those working on the programme to make this day a reality.

"The roll-out of HMS Venturer paves the way for the success of the entire fleet of the Royal Navy's Type 31 frigates.