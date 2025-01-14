Two teenagers arrested and charged over attempted murder in city street

The attack happened in Portobello, Edinburgh

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in the Edinburgh suburb of Portobello.

Emergency services attended the scene on Bath Street at around 6.40pm on Friday, 10 January, when an 18-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries.

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault, while a 17-year-old male, who was previously arrested, has also now been charged.

Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.