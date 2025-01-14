Two teenagers arrested and charged over attempted murder in city street

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

World editor

Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:02 BST
The attack happened in Portobello, Edinburgh

Two teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in the Edinburgh suburb of Portobello.

Emergency services attended the scene on Bath Street at around 6.40pm on Friday, 10 January, when an 18-year-old man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 16-year-old male has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault, while a 17-year-old male, who was previously arrested, has also now been charged.

Google Maps

Both are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We would like to thank the public for assisting with our enquiries following our earlier appeal into this incident.”

Related topics:Emergency servicesEdinburgh
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice