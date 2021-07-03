Two people rescued by lifeboat crew off coast of Wick in early hours of morning

The RNLI said the Wick lifeboat was launched at 4:40am after a report was received of a vessel taking on water half a mile off Badbea.

The lifeboat made its way to the scene “at full speed”, arriving at 5:10am to find that the vessel had sunk and the two occupants were in a life raft. The lifeboat then returned to Wick where a waiting ambulance assessed the casualties. “We are delighted to report that both are well,” the RNLI said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation recently asked the public to take care after it was called out three times in one day, twice to Cramond Island. At the time it reminded people heading out to sea to ensure they have a reliable means of contacting emergency services if they need help.

The RNLI launched its Wick lifeboat at 4:40am. Picture: contributed.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.