Two people rescued by lifeboat crew off coast of Wick in early hours of morning

Two people have been saved by the RNLI after their boat sank off the coast of Wick in North-east Scotland in the early hours of this morning.

By Emma Newlands
Saturday, 3rd July 2021, 6:56 pm
The RNLI said the Wick lifeboat was launched at 4:40am after a report was received of a vessel taking on water half a mile off Badbea.

The lifeboat made its way to the scene “at full speed”, arriving at 5:10am to find that the vessel had sunk and the two occupants were in a life raft. The lifeboat then returned to Wick where a waiting ambulance assessed the casualties. “We are delighted to report that both are well,” the RNLI said.

The organisation recently asked the public to take care after it was called out three times in one day, twice to Cramond Island. At the time it reminded people heading out to sea to ensure they have a reliable means of contacting emergency services if they need help.

The RNLI launched its Wick lifeboat at 4:40am. Picture: contributed.

RNLIScotlandNorth
