Two people die in separate crashes on Scotland’s roads

A 51-year-old man died following a one vehicle crash in Lochee Road, Dundee, at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the man, who was driving a black Vauxhall Astra 2010 car, was pronounced dead at the scene with no one else injured.

A short time later a motorcyclist died following a two-vehicle crash in North Ayrshire.

The collision, which involved a black and red BMW K 1300 S motorbike and a Peugeot 2008 car, happened on the A760 between Largs and Kilbirnie in North Ayrshire at about 3.45pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and the motorcyclist, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. No-one else was hurt.

Police are appealing for information about both crashes.

Sergeant Adnan Alam urged anyone with information about the crash in North Ayrshire to contact Police Scotland.

He said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already contacted police to get in touch.

“In particular, I would ask any motorists with dashcam footage to check it to see if they may have information that could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2278 of Sunday November 6 2022.

The road was closed for crash scene investigations following the collision and re-opened at about 12.45am on Monday.

