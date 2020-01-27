Two dead including a teenager after car crashes into sea off Argyll

Two people have died following a car crash in Argyll.

The bodies of a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl were found after a car came off the road and plunged into the sea close to Ormsary.

Two bodies were found after a car came off the B8024 and crashed into the sea picture: Google Maps

The incident happened on Sunday morning on the B8024.

Police were called about the car seen on the shoreline at about 9am yesterday.

Shortly after they found the bodies nearby.

Both of their next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit said: "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident which has resulted in the deaths of two people.



"I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation or who may have seen the car at any time overnight to let us know as soon as they can.



"Any information can be passed to police by calling 101, quoting incident 1164 of 26 January."