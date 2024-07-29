Armed police arrest man and seize knife as hospital declares ‘major incident’

Two children have died and six are in a critical condition following a "horror movie" knife attack close to a Taylor Swift -themed yoga class.

Merseyside Police said a 17-year-old boy, from the village of Banks, was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the "major incident" at a property in Hart Street, Southport , north of Liverpool , at about 11.50am on Monday.

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said as well as the two children who died, nine children were injured in the "ferocious" attack and two adults are also in a critical condition.

Police in Southport, Merseyside, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized after a number of people were injured in a reported stabbing. Photo: James Speakman/PA Wire

Ms Kennedy said the force believe the adults were injured while "bravely" trying to protect the children.

She told reporters: "My officers were called to reports of a stabbing at 11.47 this morning at an address in Southport .

"When they arrived, they were shocked to find that multiple people, many of whom were children, had been subjected to a ferocious attack and had suffered serious injuries.

"It is understood the children were attending a Taylor Swift event at a dance school when the offender armed with a knife walked into the premises and started to attack the children inside.

"We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked."

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said it had treated patients with stab injuries, who have been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital , Aintree University Hospital and Southport and Formby hospital.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the incident in Southport was "horrendous and deeply shocking".

He said: "Horrendous and deeply shocking news emerging from Southport. My thoughts are with all those affected.

"I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their swift response.

"I am being kept updated as the situation develops."

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she was "deeply concerned", as Alder Hey declared a major incident and asked parents not to bring their children to the emergency department unless it was urgent.

Colin Parry , owner of Masters Vehicle Body Repairs on Hart Street, who called the police, said: "The mothers are coming here now and screaming. It is like a scene from a horror movie."

He added: "It's like something from America, not like sunny Southport ."

A local parent, who did not wish to be named, said his daughter was "traumatised" by the attack.

He said: "My daughter was in it and she was traumatised.

"She ran away and she's safe."

Merseyside Police said: "There are a number of reported casualties and more details will be confirmed when possible.

"Armed police have detained a male and seized a knife. He has been taken to a police station.

"Please avoid the area while we deal with this incident. There is no wider threat to the public."

Ms Cooper posted on X: "I am deeply concerned at the very serious incident in Southport . All my thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those affected.

"I have spoken to the Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner to convey full support to the police & thanks to the emergency services responding."

Southport MP Patrick Hurley said he was "deeply concerned" by the reports.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he said: "I am deeply concerned by the reports coming from Merseyside Police about a major incident on Hart Street in Southport today.

"I am hoping for the best possible outcomes to the casualties affected."

NWAS said it had dispatched 13 ambulances along with specialised resources of its Hazardous Area Response Team (Hart), an air ambulance and doctors.

It said: "We're assessing the situation and working with emergency partners."

Alder Hey Children's Hospital said: "We can confirm that the trust has declared a major incident.

"The trust is working with other emergency services to respond to this incident and our emergency department is currently extremely busy.

"We ask parents to only bring their children to the emergency department if it is urgent.