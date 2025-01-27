Two charged after police officer 'seriously injured' in car chase on Scottish road
Two men have been charged after an allegedly stolen car crashed into a police vehicle following a chase and left two officers injured, one seriously.
Police received a report of a silver Subaru Forester being stolen from Cambrai Court, Dingwall, in the Highlands at about 5.10pm on Sunday.
They were then alerted to the same vehicle being “driven dangerously” on the A82 south of Inverness and gave chase.
Police Scotland said the car hit one of the police cars before stopping near north of Dochgarroch.
A female police officer was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, but not life-threatening injuries and a male officer sustained minor injuries.
The 29-year-old man driving the car was also taken to hospital for treatment.
He has since been charged in connection with the incident, as has a 42-year-old man, and both are expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court in due course.
The road was closed for an hour for vehicle recovery.
Inspector Donald MacKinnon said: “Further inquiries into this incident remain ongoing and we ask for any motorists who may have seen the Subaru being driven between Dingwall and the A82 prior to the crash, to please come forward.
Comments
