Two arrested over human trafficking allegations off Scottish coastline
Two men have been arrested from fishing boats and charged in relation to alleged human trafficking offences in the west of Scotland, police said.
A pre-planned operation on Tuesday saw a 50-year-old man arrested from a boat off the coast of Mallaig in the Highlands, and another aged 38 arrested from a vessel off Tarbert, Argyll and Bute.
Reports will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Detective Inspector Craig Faulds said: “Human trafficking and modern slavery are happening in our communities and this operation demonstrates our commitment to tackling this issue.
“We work closely with our partners to identify situations where this criminality is taking place and provide appropriate support to victims. However, we cannot do this alone.
“If you suspect modern slavery is happening in your community it is vital that you report this and enable us to protect victims and take action against those responsible for this exploitation.”
