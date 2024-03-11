Tweed takes top spot at Crufts 2024

Four year old Tweed (Nithvalley Tweed at Foxhope), owned by Emma Bamford and her gamekeeper husband, took home the Northesk Memorial Trophy on his first ever visit to Crufts. Emma declared herself "speechless" at his success.

Following a day of hot competition across the working gundog classes run by the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), the top individual dogs owned by gamekeepers went head-to-head in a final show in the main arena at the world’s biggest dog show.

Looking completely at home in the spotlight, Emma and Tweed beat stiff competition from five other finalists to take the title of Best in Gamekeeping Class.

Emma said it was “absolutely amazing” to have won overall. Clearly delighted, she said: “I came along to support the BASC classes at Crufts and it was amazing to see so many beautiful examples of working dogs. To bring Tweed along was so nice as he’s such a happy go lucky boy but to go and win was just out of this world.”

Emma and Tweed were presented with their trophy by Ben Skinner, director of Skinner’s dog food. BASC’s three rings at Crufts were sponsored by Skinner’s, who also support the BASC gundog program.

BASC’s head of game and wildlife management Glynn Evans said: “Thank you to everyone who took part in BASC’s classes at Crufts this year. It’s always fantastic to meet so many people with their working dogs in a completely different environment.

“Crufts gives us a superb opportunity to showcase how special working gundogs are to the tens-of-thousands of people who visit the show every year.

“Well done to all of the winners of the gamekeeper and working gundog classes and huge congratulations to Emma and Tweed for winning the Northesk Memorial Trophy.”