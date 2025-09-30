The girls, aged 13 and 17, were on holiday with their family.

The Foreign Office is supporting four British Nationals, including two teenagers from Dundee, after they were allegedly attacked at a hotel in Tunisia.

The four people were allegedly attacked by a security guard at the Delphin El Habib in Monastir, STV News has reported.

The teenage girls, aged 13 and 17, were on holiday with their family when they were allegedly approached by a staff member who reportedly tried to kiss and grope them on September 25.

It is understood that two women from the UK were also allegedly attacked on the same night.

The Foreign Office has been made aware of the incident and has said it is supporting a number of families.

The four British Nationals were allegedly attacked at the Delphin El Habib in Monastir. | Google

A security guard was reportedly arrested following the incident. The family were provided with return flights to Scotland.

A Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting a group of British Nationals who were in Tunisia. Our staff stand ready to support British nationals 24/7.”