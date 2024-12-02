Trust in SNP government plummets, new survey shows

The number of people who do not trust the government has risen since last year

Distrust in the Scottish Government surged in the course of a year, according to a study, with Scots split evenly down the middle.

The 2023 Scottish household survey found 45 per cent of people polled said they distrusted the Government – up from 38 per cent in 2022.

Another 45 per cent said they trusted the Scottish Government.

The Government was the most distrusted institution on the survey, with all others being trusted by a majority of Scots.

The data follows a turbulent year in Scottish politics, with the police investigation into the SNP’s finances still ongoing.

Last year, Nicola Sturgeon also resigned as first minister. She was later arrested but was released without charge, pending further investigation.

Despite falling support for the Scottish Government, support for other institutions remained high.

Some 53 per cent of respondents to the Scottish household survey said they trusted local government, compared to 35 per cent who expressed distrust.

Trust in local government was down from 59 per cent in 2022.

The most trusted public institution was the health system, with 78 per cent of respondents saying they trusted it – a dip of one percentage point – since 2022 – compared to just 18 per cent who did not.

This was followed by police, which 73 per cent of people said they trusted – down from 78 per cent in 2022 – compared to 16 per cent who expressed distrust.

The education system , the civil service and the justice system all had a majority trust rating.

Almost half of Scots do not trust the Scottish Government. | PA

Trust in these institutions also fell compared to 2022, when 68 per cent of respondents expressed trust in the education system, 62 per cent in the civil service and 65 per cent in the justice system.

The study, released by the Scottish Government on Monday, also found ethnic minority Scots were far more likely to trust the Government compared to other groups.

Some 65 per cent of people who said they were part of a “minority ethnic group”, along with 61 per cent who identified as “white: other”, said they trusted the Government.

The figure is much higher compared to Scots who said they were “white – Scottish” (44 per cent) and “white – other British” (38 per cent).

The survey found young Scots and those living in urban areas were far more likely to back the Government in Edinburgh than their older and rural counterparts.

While only 36 per cent of adults over the age of 60 expressed trust in the Scottish Government, that number rose to 56 per cent for those aged 16 to 34.

Almost half of adults in urban areas said they trusted the Government but only 38 per cent of people from rural areas agreed.

The release of the study comes after the Scottish social attitudes survey in July which found that trust in the Scottish Government had fallen to a record low.

Results from the 2023 survey show the percentage who said they trust the Scottish Government “just about always” or “most of the time” fell to 47% – down from 61% in 2019, the last time a comparable survey was conducted.

Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This damning surveys lays bare the consequences of 17 years of SNP vandalism.

“It’s no surprise trust in the Scottish Government collapsed as the SNP became embroiled in scandal and infighting, but with trust declining across the board it’s clear the SNP’s failure goes well beyond political psychodrama.

“SNP incompetence has left every institution in Scotland weaker and Scots are all paying the price.”

Tory deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “After over 17 years of gross incompetence, more and more Scots clearly do not have faith in this SNP Government.

“They do not trust them to act in their best interests or focus on what they are really concerned about.”

The same survey found the proportion of respondents satisfied with Scotland’s local health services rose from 64 per cent in 2022 to 67 per cent in 2023.

In previous official statistics dating to when the records began in 2007/08, satisfaction was above 80 per cent.

A total of 87 per cent of respondents said they were treated with dignity and respect by local health services.

Health Secretary Neil Gray said: “Following the difficult years of the pandemic, it is encouraging to see an increase in satisfaction levels in local health services.

“The overwhelming majority also reported being treated with dignity and respect when accessing those services.