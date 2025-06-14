Central London came to a standstill for the celebration of the King’s Official Birthday.

The King has celebrated his official birthday with an eco-friendly flypast by the Red Arrows and a minute’s silence for all those killed in the Air India plane disaster.

Trooping the Colour was a display of military pomp and pageantry but Charles asked for the traditional programme to include the remembrance, and for senior royals and officers taking part to wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

When the royal family gathered later on Buckingham Palace’s balcony they acknowledged thecrowds and watched an aerial display of vintage and modern aircraft with the Red Arrows’ finale powered by a blend of sustainable aviation fuel.

The world-famous acrobatic team also used vegetable oil to produce their trademark red, white and blue vapour trails over the royal residence – believed to be a first.

Trooping, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade, fell silent after Charles had inspected hundreds of troops on Whitehall’s Horse Guards Parade from a carriage with the Queen by his side.

The moment of reflection acknowledged the aviation disaster on Thursday that killed 241 passengers and crew, including more than 50 British nationals, and around 30 people on the ground.

Charles led the royal colonels in wearing black armbands, with the Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, Princess Royal, Colonel Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel Scots Guards, all wearing bands on their left arms.

Young royals delighted monarchy fans by making an appearance, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis riding in a carriage with their mother Kate.

George, Charlotte and Louis joined other members of the royal family, including the Duchess of Edinburgh in theformer office of the Duke of Wellington, to watch the spectacle in honour of their grandfather.

Kate took her place next to the King and Queen on the dais, in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards – a symbolic position and one she was unable to take up last year because she was receiving cancer treatment, and instead watched the ceremony with her children.

Trooping the Colour is as much a social occasion as a ceremonial celebration, and stands around Horse Guards Parade were filled with around 8,000 wives, girlfriends and parents of the guardsmen and officers on parade.

The minute’s silence was observed when Charles and Camilla returned to the dais, following an announcement to the spectators and a bugler sounding the Last Post.

Thousands lined the royal procession route from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade where Trooping was staged.

A group of activists from the anti-monarchy group Republic staged a “not my King” protest.