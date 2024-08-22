Emma Ramsay was studying law at Strathclyde University

Tributes have poured in for a teenager who has died after falling from a hotel balcony while on holiday in Ibiza.

Emma Ramsay, 19, from Hamilton, has been described as an “absolute angel”.

Her mother, Barbara, said her daughter was "my best friend in the whole world".

Ms Ramsay, a law student at the University of Strathclyde, fell from the balcony at her hotel in the San Antonio area of the island.

Paramedics were called to the seafront hotel shortly after 3 am on Tuesday.

Ms Ramsay had posted pictures on social media of her enjoying her holiday with friends, saying in an Instagram post that she was "obsessed with this place". Her mother added: "I am going to miss you more than words will ever express. Rest in peace my sweet angel and sleep tight mummy loves you so so much."

Lorna Lawson, headteacher at Ms Ramsay’s former school, St John Ogilvie High School, where she was head girl, said: “We are shocked and saddened at the heartbreaking news of the sudden passing of our former Head Girl, Emma Ramsay.

"Emma was an incredibly kind, hardworking, bright and talented pupil who contributed a great deal to our school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time. Emma will be missed and will forever hold a special place in our school.”

University classmate Ryan McShane said: “So tragic! Emma was in my class at uni and she was very welcoming to all. Always willing to go the extra mile for others. This will be a huge shock to all at Strathclyde Law School. May she Rest In Peace.”

A spokesperson for the university said: “Emma was a much-loved member of our student community and we are shocked and saddened by her death.

"Everyone at the university offers our deepest condolences to Emma’s family and all those affected by this terrible incident."