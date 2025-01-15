Tributes pour in as Nolan sister dies following 20 year cancer battle

Linda Nolan was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005

Singer Linda Nolan has died aged 65 “surrounded by her devoted family” following a long battle with cancer.

The Irish star was part of the family group The Nolans, which also included her sisters Coleen, Maureen, Bernie, Denise and Anne.

Her manager Dermot McNamara said it was “with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan”.

He added: “Over the weekend, Linda was taken by ambulance to Blackpool Victoria Hospital and admitted with double pneumonia.

“In the early hours of Tuesday morning, she went into a coma and into end-of-life care, surrounded by her devoted family.

“At around 10.20am on Wednesday, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments, aged 65.

“Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others.”

Ms Nolan was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, which resulted in her having a mastectomy. She was given the all-clear in 2011.

In 2017, she was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which was contained within her hip and pelvis.

In 2020, the cancer spread to her liver and three years later to her brain – with scans showing the tumours had shrunk in December 2023.

Blackpool Grand Theatre paid tribute to Ms Nolan, calling it “an incredibly sad day”.

The statement said: .“Linda Nolan was a true Blackpool icon. RIP Linda, you will always be a shining star.”The theatre also published a number of pictures of the star at the venue.

Comedian Tommy Cannon shared a photo of a gig poster which featured his double act Cannon and Ball, with Bobby Ball, alongside The Nolans.

The 86-year-old wrote in an Instagram post: “I’m heartbroken to hear about the passing of Linda Nolan.“I had the pleasure of working with her on so many occasions, and she was always a joy – full of warmth and love.“My thoughts and love are with the Nolan girls and the whole family.”

Also paying tribute was radio and TV presenter Terry Christian, who said in a post on X: “RIP Linda Nolan. Met most of the Nolan sisters back in day – all fantastic women.”

Ms Nolan revealed she had started the cancer life-extending drug, called Enhertu, in August 2024, which she called “amazing”, and pushed for other people to have this “opportunity” to take the medication.

Her sister Anne, whom she joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Another sister, Loose Women star Coleen, revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, and was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Coleen Nolan performed solo at the Whitehall Theatre in Dundee last year - 40 years after the famous sisters performed at the same venue at the peak of their fame.