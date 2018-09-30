Tributes paid to Scottish fundraiser killed in Zambia

Tributes have poured in for a Scottish woman killed in a road accident during a charity bike ride in Zambia.

Jayne Gray, from Stirling, died after she and another cyclist were involved in an accident with a vehicle on the 300-mile ride through the south east of the country.

The family of Ms Gray, who has left her husband, Robin and two teenage sons, Peter and Iain, said they were “devastated” by her loss. As well as cycling, she is believed to have been a keen runner and worked as financial controller at family haulage business H & R Gray in Stirling.

The accident occurred on Wednesday near the end of a ride in aid of transport charity Transaid - the third challenge of its kind that Ms Gray had taken part in over the past three years. Ms Gray’s Virgin Money giving page showed that she had raised £3,335 for the charity, which is working on a project to increase driver training capacity in Uganda.

Friends and family expressed their sadness at the accident. “The family are absolutely devastated.” Mark Sutherland, Ms Gray’s brother in law, wrote on Facebook.

Stirling Bike Club, of which Ms Gray was a member, said it had held a silence to remember Ms Gray before its club ride earlier this week. It told members: “It is with great sadness that I have to share the tragic news of the death of one of our members Jayne Gray. Jayne was killed on Wednesday 26 September whilst taking part in a charity cycle In Zambia. Jayne was a regular participant on club rides as part of the intermediate group. The thoughts of all connected with the club at this very difficult time are with Jayne’s family as she leaves behind her husband Robin and two sons Peter and Iain.”

Running club Central Athletics wrote: “Further to last night’s word at training, it is with great sadness that I have to report that one of our members, Jayne Gray, has tragically lost her life in a car accident in Zambia. She was there on a charity cycle, raising money for Transaid.

“Jayne was a committed and gutsy athlete, up for a challenge - most recently the half marathon in Iceland in June - supportive, outspoken and, most importantly, excellent company on long training runs. Banter was always of the highest order. She will be much missed by us all.”

Transaid’s Chairwoman Jo Godsmark, a friend of Jayne’s and her roommate on the trip, said: “We are all in deep shock at what has happened and are struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a vibrant, funny and courageous woman as Jayne. Our thoughts and sympathies go to Jayne’s family and friends.”

Transaid, which was founded by Save the Children and the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport,said its chief executive, Caroline Barber, had travelled from Uganda to Zambia to be with the rest of the fundraising team. She said: “We are numb. Jayne was a hugely well-respected figure within the industry and a loyal supporter of Transaid.”

“As an organisation with such a close-knit network of supporters we know Jayne’s loss will be felt across the transport and logistics sector.”

The other cyclist involved in the accident - a member of the ride’s support team - is said to be in a serious, but not life-threatening condition in hospital.

Transaid said the driver of the vehicle involved was in police custody and added that investigations into the collision are ongoing.