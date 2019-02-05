Tributes paid to Scottish businessman and newspaper executive Liam Kane

Have your say

Tributes have been paid to businessman and former newspaper executive Liam Kane, who has died following a short illness.

He was in charge of delivering the Millennium Dome in London, having joined the project in April 1998 before the £758 million venue’s opening on December 31 1999.

Mr Kane was formerly managing director of newspaper company the Mirror Group (Scotland), now known as Reach, which includes the Daily Record and Sunday Mail titles among its titles.

He previously worked at The Herald newspaper in Glasgow.

In April 2000, the Glasgow-born director moved from working on the Millennium Experience to catalogue sales company Betterware.

Mr Kane was also the chief executive of business charity ELBA, based in London, where he worked until 2015.

He received an MBE for services to regeneration and the communities of east London in 2016.

A statement on the charity’s website said: “Liam joined ELBA in 2001 and found a small organisation with an earnest desire to do good in east London.

“He picked it up and over the space of 14 years turned it into one of the most impactful and dynamic organisations working for the benefit of east London.

“He left a thriving organisation of over 40 people, with partners throughout the business, community and civic sectors.”

It added: “The fact that we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year is in no small part down to him.

“Liam was particularly committed to helping the young people of east London, recognising their talent and untapped potential, and fighting to make sure they got a fair go at the jobs and careers that they deserve.

“He loved ELBA, and we loved him, and he will never be forgotten.”