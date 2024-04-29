Tributes paid to Edinburgh veterinary team for saving life of young Crufts winner

One-year-old Tayto returned to Braid Vets after competing at the world-famous dog show in March to celebrate with the team that successfully treated her for a rare form of ovarian cancer.

Colin and Nuala Sim took their beloved Tayto to the veterinary hospital in Mayfield Road, close to their home, last October amid concerns that she was not her usual self.

Tayto had been in season - the period in a female’s reproductive cycle when she could become pregnant – for an unusually long time and blood tests revealed an abnormality in her oestrogen levels.

Diarmuid Sim, 14, and his Samoyed Tayto with vet Scott Dickson at Braid Vets.

An ultrasound scan detected a growth and vet Scott Dickson carried out emergency surgery the following day to remove a four-inch granulosa cell tumour on one of her ovaries during a complex operation.

Scott, who has been part of Braid Vets since 2003, said it was the first time in his 30-year veterinary career that he had seen that type of cancer in a pet.

Tayto had surgery again after a follow-up CT scan revealed a second growth which turned out to be non-cancerous. She has made a full recovery but will continue to be monitored.

Shortly afterwards, Tayto triumphed by coming first in the good citizen class for Samoyed females at Crufts and came very highly commended in the Samoyed yearling class – for females, aged between one and two.

Tayto underwent emergency surgery at Braid Vets to remove a four-inch tumour on one of her ovaries

The Sims and their son Diarmuid, 14, have paid tribute to Scott and the veterinary team for their life-saving care and treatment.

Colin said: “There were times when we weren’t sure Tayto would make it and we are so grateful to Scott. I don’t think she would be here if it wasn’t for him and the team.

“My son showed her at Crufts in March. They have such a great bond, and it was a bit of a focus. We were delighted she won, and it was an amazing experience. We are now trying to get her back to full health and being a normal dog.”

Scott said: “It is unusual for a young dog to come in having a persistent season. Normally, when they are in heat, it lasts about three weeks, but she had had a number of seasons in a short space of time which is abnormal. That led to our investigations to find out what was going on.

“For it to turn out to be a tumour rather than a cystic ovary is very unusual. I have never seen it before. The praise for Braid Vets is lovely and it’s good for the whole team to be recognised for all their hard work and dedication as it is a full team effort.

“Seeing Tayto win at Crufts was a happy ending to it all.”

Ian Murray, MP for Edinburgh South, has presented Scott and his colleagues with a special Community Hero Award in recognition of their dedicated care. He first launched the awards during the pandemic to celebrate unsung heroes in Edinburgh South who make a difference to other people’s lives.

Mr Murray said: “I was delighted to hear of Tayto’s story and her success with Diarmuid at Crufts. I wrote to congratulate them, and they responded by highlighting the importance of the veterinary team.

Vet Scott Dickson receiving a Community Hero Award from MP Ian Murray at Braid Vets

“They highlighted the amazing work that Scott and colleagues at Braid Vets did in saving Tayto’s life and this has been reflected by other constituents as well. Braid Vets is a great asset to Edinburgh South and I’m very proud to give them a well-deserved Community Hero Award.”