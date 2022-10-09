Talented teenage rugby player Leona Harper; Jessica Gallagher, who was understood to have been in her early 20s; shop worker Martina Martin; Catherine O'Donnell and her son James; and Hughie Kelly, have all been named locally as among those who died in Friday's blast in Creeslough, Co Donegal.

Four others, including a girl of primary school age, were also killed.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin, who visited the site of the explosion on Saturday evening, said the entire nation is mourning following the tragedy.

Aftermath: emergency services continue the scene of an explosion at Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal. (Photo Best/PA)

Mr Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following the explosion.

Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjoining buildings was a "tragic accident".

All of the 10 victims were from the wider Creeslough area.

A further eight people injured in the explosion remained in hospital on Saturday.

Letterkenny Rugby Club said in a post on Facebook: "We are heartbroken to say our worst fears have been confirmed. Leona Harper tragically lost her life yesterday in Creeslough.

"Leona was a talented rugby player and an important part of our U14 girls team.

"There are no words that feel strong enough at a moment of deep sorrow such as this."

The search and recovery operation concluded without any further victims being found.

Speaking at the cordon around the blast site, Mr Martin said there was "deep sadness" in the village and a "terrible silence" reflecting the enormity of what has happened.

"The entire nation is mourning and deeply saddened," he said.

The major rescue and recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border, and many volunteers from within the local community, extended through the night on Friday and into Saturday.

Garda Superintendent David Kelly said: "At this point in time we have to keep an open mind in how we investigate this, but our information at this point in time is pointing towards a tragic accident."

Applegreen founder and chief executive Joe Barrett said the company was "utterly shocked and saddened" by the "tragic" incident.

Mr Barrett said: "Yesterday was a very dark day for Creeslough, for Donegal, for Ireland, and for all of us in the wider Applegreen family.

"This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough."

The President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, expressed his shock at the "terrible tragedy".

"This tragedy is a terrible blow to a community that is closely knit and where every loss and injury will be felt by every member of the community and far beyond," he said.

Prayers were said in the local church in Creeslough morning for all those suffering.

The congregation at St Michael's Church heard there was a "tsunami" of grief in the community.