Travel: Holiday like an A-lister

While Marbella has become a well-known destination for those looking for a celebrity-style holiday, and Puerto Banus is a millionaire’s playground, Estepona can often be an overlooked destination on this charming part of Spain’s popular Costa del Sol.

This area is home to some stunning villas, perched on hillside locations, close to the towns of Benahavis and San Pedro and within walking distance of restaurants and a golf course at El Paraíso. Some of the best in the area are managed by the Luxury Villa Collection, including the beautiful Villa Kynthia.

Situated in an elevated position within beautifully manicured gardens, Villa Kynthia has six bedrooms over three floors (serviced by a lift and stairs), a large living room/dining area, separate snug/TV room, office, games room and six bathrooms, five of which are en suite.

But it is the huge terrace and swimming pool where guests will no doubt spend most of their time thanks to the panoramic views of the nearby hills, mountains and Mediterranean.

The terrace also has seating for 12 and a large Argentine grill barbecue area – perfect for enjoying an alfresco meal and sundowner drinks. The in-villa housekeeper and her husband are on-hand for anything, from preparing breakfast to organising taxis.

But if you’re looking for a more tailored experience, Faye Wallis from My Local Concierge is your woman. And while I wasn’t in the market for having my designer wardrobe or sports cars sent over for the summer, Faye can organise anything from this scale to recommending and booking local restaurants.

The villa is located in the leafy suburbs of El Paraiso in Estepona, just a five-minute drive west of San Pedro along the main A7 road. And although the terrace and pool are stunning, beach lovers will be glad to know that Puerto Banus and the beaches at Guadalmina and Atalaya are only about a ten-minute drive away.

After entering through the electronic gates and driving up the sweeping drive, guests will arrive at the villa’s imposing wrought- iron double doors. Once inside, it’s straight into the large reception room, designed to house a minstrel-style gallery, where the master bedroom and office are located. The warm orange walls are complemented by rustic rugs, artwork and sculptures.

The main living and dining room boast superb views, with French doors opening on to the terrace and poolside. Chillier nights can be spent in front of the living room’s huge open fireplace. A mix of modern furniture, such as the cream sofas, combines seamlessly with antiques, including the dining table and wrought-iron chandelier.

The master bedroom is a spacious place with a neutral colour palette, again punctuated with colour from furnishings such as throws and a rug. The main attractions here are the sliding doors to the huge, private balcony which has views over the mountains and out to the Mediterranean.

The en suite was also extremely spacious and boasted a walk-in rain shower, corner bath and twin sinks.

Everything about the villa, from the design to the interior, is a combination of traditional and luxurious with plenty of space and features to enjoy as a family or group.

We dined one night in the villa, but took advantage of its close proximity to San Pedro and Benahavis, where we enjoyed a variety of local cuisine in the picturesque surroundings. We opted for mainly local food but for any guests looking for an international experience, Marbella is home to many a big-name restaurants, such as Nobu, and more than a few Michelin stars.

Although taxis and buses are plentiful, driving is the best way to get around the area and see the sights. Handily, there’s space for four cars – whether from an extensive collection or rentals – in the villa’s underground garage parking. ■

EasyJet (www.easyjet.com) flies from Glasgow to Malaga daily throughout the summer, with return fares starting from £46.46 including taxes based on two people on the same booking.

Villa Kynthia has six bedrooms and will accommodate up to 12 people plus two children on sofa beds, making it ideal for large families.

Prices start at £4,500 for a week in low season, rising to £9,200 in high season.

For reservations email Email:reservations@theluxuryvillacollection.com or tel: +44 (0)208 224 1285, https://theluxuryvillacollection.com/villas/villa-kynthia/