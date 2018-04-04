Travel disrupted as more snow hits Scotland

Some roads have been closed and vehicles have been left abandoned as Scotland grapples with yet another heavy snowfall even as spring officially begins.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow remains in place after many parts of the country woke up this morning to see the result of heavy snowfall overnight.

It's the third straight month Scotland has seen heavy snowfall. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Among the roads impacted are A9, M80, M90, A85 and A83, which have been hit by the latest snowy conditions.

READ MORE: Scotland feels the pain from Beast from the East

The A822 at Braco in in Perth and Kinross has been closed, with other delays expected as the weather warning continues and snow melts amid improving conditions.

Flooding at Linlithgow brought havoc to one of Scotland’s busiest rail routes linking Glasgow and Edinburgh, with delays and cancellations on the Queen Street to Waverley line.

The Forecaster’s assesment for the Met Office read: “A mix of rain sleet and snow will persist across the area during for much of the day, before clearing from the northwest towards evening.

READ MORE: Easter snow warning for Scotland

“Around 2 to 4 cm is expected to accumulate on high ground, mainly, above 200 m with a chance of locally more than 4 to 8 cm across the highest hill routes - although even there, the snow will often struggle to settle on concrete and tarmac surfaces. Snow will fall to low levels at times, but with no more than temporary slushy accumulations on roads.”