Workplace parking charges a 'key tool' to cutting car use as levy takes next step to introduction in Scotland

Transport minister Graeme Dey described it as a “key tool” to curbing car use as the Scottish Government seeks to reduce traffic by 20 per cent by 2030.

Councils are being offered the power to launch workplace parking licensing schemes under new legislation – and Edinburgh and Glasgow are among those considering them.

The proposals have been backed by environmental campaigners but opposed by Scottish Labour and business groups.

They would see employers paying an annual levy on every parking space at their premises.

The money raised would be ring fenced for improve public transport, cycling and walking.

However, it would not affect shopping centres or retail parks.

Local authorities interested in launching a scheme would have to conduct a further consultation themselves.

The only UK scheme launched so far was established in Nottingham in 2012, which has been regarded as successfully raising tens of millions of pounds from tram, rail and bus improvements.

Mr Dey said: “It has never been more important to take decisive action to tackle climate change - and Scotland is leading the way by committing to reduce the number of kilometres travelled by car by 20 per cent by 2030.

“Workplace parking licensing has the potential to be a key tool for local authorities to help us reach this ambitious goal, by encouraging the use of more sustainable travel modes, reducing congestion and tackling harmful emissions.

“As the net revenue generated must be committed to support policies in local transport strategies, this policy is also intended to finance improvements in public or active transport, making it more attractive and thus encouraging individuals to leave their cars at home.”

In a comment solicited by the Scottish Government, Friends of the Earth Scotland welcomed the “progress on this new power”.

Air pollution campaigner Gavin Thomson said: “Councils badly need a range of measures to change our car-dominated transport system, and workplace parking levies have a track record of bringing much needed investment to transport infrastructure, and creating healthier places to live and work.”

