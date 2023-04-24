A woman woke to find a naked man sitting next to her after she fell asleep on a train.

The woman was on a train travelling between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley when she fell asleep at 7.21am on April 20

British Transport Police are treating the incident as “public indecency” and appealing for help to trace the man.

When she woke up a man was sitting next to her naked.

He later put on jogging bottoms and a T-shirt before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley.

The man is described as white, of medium/slim build, aged 65-70, 5ft 6 inches tall with short grey hair and a stubbly beard.

He was wearing black joggers, a black T-shirt and black walking boots.