Woman woke to find naked man beside her on train

A woman woke to find a naked man sitting next to her after she fell asleep on a train.

Alan Young
By Alan Young
Published 24th Apr 2023, 22:13 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 22:26 BST
The woman was on a train travelling between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley when she fell asleep at 7.21am on April 20The woman was on a train travelling between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley when she fell asleep at 7.21am on April 20
British Transport Police are treating the incident as “public indecency” and appealing for help to trace the man.

The woman was on a train travelling between Polmont and Edinburgh Waverley when she fell asleep at 7.21am on April 20.

When she woke up a man was sitting next to her naked.

He later put on jogging bottoms and a T-shirt before leaving the train at Edinburgh Waverley.

The man is described as white, of medium/slim build, aged 65-70, 5ft 6 inches tall with short grey hair and a stubbly beard.

He was wearing black joggers, a black T-shirt and black walking boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or by texting 61016 – with reference 2300044058 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.