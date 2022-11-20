A woman has been killed after being struck by a car on the M8 motorway.

The female pedestrian was struck on the M8

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, in which the female pedestrian was hit by a white BMW 5 Series car.

It happened at about 7.10pm on Saturday November 19 near the slip road for Coatbridge Road.

Emergency services responded but the 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old man who had been driving the car was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, as a precaution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorway was closed for crash investigations and reopened at about 2am on Sunday.

Police investigating what happened are appealing for anyone who saw the woman beforehand to get in touch.

Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened continue.