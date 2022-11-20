News you can trust since 1817
Woman dies after being struck by car on M8

A woman has been killed after being struck by a car on the M8 motorway.

By Alan Young
35 minutes ago
Updated 20th Nov 2022, 2:44pm
The female pedestrian was struck on the M8

Police are now appealing for information about the incident, in which the female pedestrian was hit by a white BMW 5 Series car.

It happened at about 7.10pm on Saturday November 19 near the slip road for Coatbridge Road.

Emergency services responded but the 49-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 41-year-old man who had been driving the car was taken to Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, as a precaution.

The motorway was closed for crash investigations and reopened at about 2am on Sunday.

Police investigating what happened are appealing for anyone who saw the woman beforehand to get in touch.

Sergeant Nicholas Twigg said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened continue.

“We are asking anyone who saw the woman before the crash or saw what happened to get in touch. Anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”

