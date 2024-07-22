Why poll shows more than half of parents cannot afford a summer holiday

The survey has been carried out in conjunction with the summer school holidays across Scotland and the rest of the UK

​More than half of UK parents fear they will not be able to afford a holiday this summer, a survey suggests.

As much of Scotland enters the fourth week of school holidays and as schools break up across England, 51 per cent of parents say a holiday is beyond their budget, the poll for Action for Children found.

The survey also found 52 of parents say they could not stretch to a short break or activities for their children

A plane taking off destined for Spain. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

One in 12 (8 per cent) – an estimated 700,000 families – said they had never been on a family holiday.

Meanwhile, more than a third of parents (36 per cent) are concerned their child could experience an unhealthy holiday in terms of nutrition and physical health due to a lack of money, with this figure rising to nearly half (47 per cent) of those on Universal Credit.

Despite falling inflation and signs of economic growth, a third of parents (32 per cent) believe they will be financially worse off this summer compared to last year.

More than half (55 per cent) are concerned they will not be able to spend as much time together as a family due to work commitments, and over a quarter (27 per cent) say they plan to take time off work as unpaid leave or take time off sick to provide childcare.

A further 7 per cent said they may have to quit their job to look after their children this summer.

Among those who said their finances were worse this year than last, 88 per cent reported feeling guilty for not being able to afford to do things with their children over the summer.

A third of parents (32 per cent) are concerned about providing three meals a day for their children over the summer break, and more than a quarter (26 per cent) worry they will need to use a foodbank to feed their children while they are off school.

The proportion of parents on Universal Credit concerned about issues like debt, feeding their children and having a holiday away was, on average, 17 percentage points higher than those not on the benefit.

Action for Children chief executive Paul Carberry said: "Every year, our frontline workers see the financial and emotional strain the summer holidays can have on families, particularly those on low-incomes.

"With more mouths to feed, clothes to wash and typically less in savings, families with children are especially vulnerable to financial shocks like the added costs of the summer holidays. Essential support like free school meals may not be available, leisure activity costs rise and parents have to juggle work and childcare.

"With the new Government, we have the opportunity to rethink how we support families through tough times. With proper investment in public services and in the social safety net, more children will thrive and enjoy the summer holidays, and more parents will be able to take an important break from work."