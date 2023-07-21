One Scottish city has been revealed as the most expensive place for taxi drivers in the UK according to a new survey.

After examining several administration costs that are required, they have now revealed the list of the most expensive UK city for taxi drivers - and also the cheapest - with two Scottish locations featuring predominately at both ends of the list.

The eye watering prices could go a long way to explaining why taxi costs across the country currently seem to be soaring.

Zego looked at startup factors that include the average cost taxi insurance, initial cost of a DBS certificate, average cost of a taxi licensing fee (for three years) and the average cost of petrol per litre.

While London tops the study, with an average set up price of £1,856 (which doesn’t include any actual vehicle costs). Zego discovered the licensing fee for a taxi driver for three years in London is around £261.55.

Wakefield is the second most expensive city in the study, with a total startup cost of around £1,828 and a cost of around £642 for a three-year taxi licensing fee. The average price of petrol per litre in Wakefield is 140 pence.

However, several Scottish cities feature across the study and below we can reveal the top 5 most expensive locations - and cheapest places - to be a taxi driver in Scotland.

Edinburgh

The highest cost to be a taxi driver in Scotland is, perhaps predictably, the Scottish capital. The total cost reaches an average prices of £1,697.19, which includes prices of £144.70 average price of petrol (pence per ltr), £923.19 insurance costs, average price of taxi DBS certificate being £25 and finally an average cost of licensing fee £749.00 (3 yrs) .

Glasgow

The total cost to be a taxi driver in the biggest city in Scotland is £1,520.16, which includes prices of £139.70 average price of petrol (pence per ltr), £1,078.16 insurance costs, the average price of taxi DBS certificate being £40 and finally an average cost of licensing fee £402.00 (3 yrs) .

Dundee

The City of Discovery is next on the list with a total cost hitting £1,121.47, which includes prices of £141.70 average price of petrol (pence per ltr), £876.47 insurance costs, the average price of taxi DBS certificate being £40 and finally an average cost of licensing fee £205.00 (3 yrs).

Aberdeen

The Granite city features near the bottom of the list and is the 69th most expensive out of 71 cities with a total cost of just £919.60, which includes prices of £139.70 average price of petrol (pence per ltr), £774.60 insurance costs, the average price of taxi DBS certificate being £40 and finally an average cost of licensing fee £105.00 (3 yrs) .

