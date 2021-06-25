Who are the European countries that want British holidaymakers back this summer?

The German Chancellor threatened to scupper hopes of foreign holidays in Europe this summer by calling on EU member states to introduce mandatory quarantine rules for British holidaymakers.

“In our country, if you come from Great Britain you have to go into quarantine – and that’s not the case in every European country, and that’s what I would like to see,” she told the Bundestag lower house of Parliament.

A list of European countries want to see the return of British holidaymakers

The Chancellor warned that lax border controls could see the Delta Covid variant spread across Europe, with clusters of the new strain already identified in Germany, France, Spain and Portugal

But several countries on the UK’s amber list are eager to usher in the return of British travellers in time for the summer holiday season.

Spain

Spain is leading the charge for holidays for British travellers, despite its position on the government’s amber list meaning holidaymakers must quarantine for up to ten days upon return to the UK.

The Mediterranean country, which is heavily dependent on British tourism, has welcomed UK travellers since May 24.

British holidaymakers are able to visit Spain without the need for Covid tests, quarantine upon arrival or proof of two vaccine doses, provided they have not visited a “high-risk” country in the previous 14 days.

Greece

Other countries on the UK’s amber list have said they will let in British holidaymakers, so long as they can show a recent negative Covid test or provide proof that they are fully vaccinated.

Greece has rolled out the carpet for British travellers under certain conditions.

Arrivals from the UK must provide either proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, proof of a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel, or proof of two Covid jabs completed at least 14 days before departure.

Kate Smith, the British ambassador to Greece, said earlier this month she hoped the country would be added to the UK’s green list “as soon as conditions allow”.

Portugal

The government’s decision earlier this month to add Portugal to the amber list just three weeks after placing it on the green list sparked a scramble for last-minute flights to the UK.

It came as a major blow to the country, which had departed from EU consensus to welcome British holidaymakers over the summer season.

Britons are still able to enter the country without the need to quarantine, providing they can show proof of a negative Covid test.

This can either be a PCR test taken within 72 hours of travel, or a rapid antigen test taken within 48 hours of travel.

Cyprus

Cyprus is allowing fully vaccinated Britons to enter the country without restrictions.

Deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios said the country was keen to welcome British travellers, who must either provide proof of two Covid jabs, or a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Britons travelling to the north of Cyprus must quarantine for ten days at a government-selected hotel unless they can prove they are fully vaccinated or have recently had Covid.

Morocco

International flights to Morocco resumed earlier this month, with travellers from a selection of countries, including the UK, permitted entry under certain conditions.

British holidaymakers must be fully vaccinated before entering the country, or else provide a negative PCR test taken at least 48 hours before the date of entry into the country.

Jamal Kilito, Moroccan health director for the UK and Ireland, said the country was “looking forward to welcoming travellers to the Kingdom of Morocco where they can enjoy a truly exceptional tourism experience with peace of mind”.

Phuket

The island of Phuket in Thailand will reopen its borders from July 1, with fully-vaccinated travellers able to enter the holiday destination without needing to quarantine.

The trial programme will test the path for further unlocking of Thailand for tourism, with other destinations scheduled to follow suit from October.

Mauritius

Mauritius will welcome the return of international travellers from July 15, when fully vaccinated travellers will be able to stay at a resort holiday, with access to on-site facilities including the swimming pool and beach.

Britons who have received two Covid jabs must also present a negative PCR result from a test taken between five and seven days before departure.

They will also have to take a further PCR test upon arrival in Mauritius and on day seven and 14 of their resort holiday. Those staying for longer than two weeks will be able to leave their resort to enjoy the local sights if they test negative on day 14.

Double-jabbed holidays

It comes as the UK Government is expected to push ahead with plans to ease travel restrictions for fully-vaccinated Britons in time for the summer holiday season.

Ministers are expected to unveil new travel exemptions for people who have been fully vaccinated, which will likely see the bulk of amber list destinations effectively rendered green for double-jabbed Brits.

Those who can prove they have received two doses of a Covid vaccine will be able to avoid quarantine upon return to the UK.

Just 11 countries are currently on the UK’s green list for international travel, such as Australia, Iceland and Israel.