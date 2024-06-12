Water flooded the runways amid torrential rainfall which closed the airport

Passengers were stranded at Spain’s third biggest airport, as flights were cancelled due to widespread flooding of runways and the terminal building following a torrential downpour.

Videos posted to social media saw airport workers at Palma, on the island of Mallorca, wading - and even swimming - past aeroplane steps in deep water. The footage emerged after one weather station found up to 9cm of rain had fallen in an hour.

Other videos showed water pouring in through the ceiling of a shopping area at Palma Airport. Flights were cancelled from Palma and incoming routes diverted amid the flooding.

What happened in Mallorca?

A sudden storm caused flash flooding that closed Palma de Mallorca Airport on Tuesday. A total of 119 flights were cancelled or delayed and 38 others diverted as runways were flooded with water.

A spokesman for the airport said the rain had made it impossible to deploy the passengers boarding bridges from the terminals, resulting in many passengers held up for hours in planes that had just landed as the storm began.

The spokesman said: "According to the Aemet met agency, almost 45 litres of rain per square metre fell in one hour, with peaks of up to 90 litres, causing flooding both at some access points to the airport and in the terminal building.

“The heavy downpours resulted in significant flooding, that inundated the airport’s terminal building, the car park, the access roads and the runway. Water started pouring through the roof in various places of the terminal and cascades of water could be seen rushing down over the entrance to the main terminal building.”

Are Scottish flights affected?

Due to the timing of scheduled routes between Palma and Scotland, Scottish routes were not generally affected, although flights from other UK destinations, including London, Birmingham and Manchester, which are often used by Scottish travellers, were. Many were cancelled, leaving holidaymakers stranded.