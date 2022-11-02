West Garioch residents unhappy with bus services

Survey data collected by Councillor Sam Payne show that residents are dissatisfied with the current bus services in the area.

The survey, completed by residents in and around Insch, Kemnay and Oyne revealed over 60 per cent of bus users are dissatisfied with services.

Some 88 per cent of Ready2Go users in Insch have experienced issues with it, and 76 per cent in Kemnay.

They expressed concern at the availability to book, issues with the system itself and with buses turning up on time.

Meanwhile, timetabled bus passengers expressed frustration at infrequency and lateness.

Residents also raised concerns at the lack of reliable bus service between Insch and Inverurie, and bus services stopping too early in the evenings.

Scottish Conservative Councillor for West Garioch, Sam Payne, said: “Since being elected back in May, undoubtedly the number one concern in my inbox is the poor public transport in and around the ward.

“Despite being in prime areas for commuting to Inverurie or Aberdeen, poor public transport funding from the SNP/Green Scottish Government means West Garioch residents are not getting reliable services.

“I have this week written to Stagecoach seeking an expanded timetable for the Kemnay area and reintroduction of an Insch-Inverurie route.

“I will also be pushing for changes to the Ready2Go service so that it serves its purpose – connecting rural communities such as Insch, Kemnay and Oyne with the larger transport hub of Inverurie.