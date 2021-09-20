Azuma train crosses the Culloden Viaduct, South of Inverness, Scotland (Photo: LNER).

The journey sees the Culloden Viaduct, Aviemore, Kingussie, Drumochter Pass, Perth and Stirling among the locations featured.

The video is part of the series, shared on LNER’s social channels, which showcases the journeys and the spectacular scenery enjoyed by customers as they travel in style and at speed along the East Coast route on LNER’s new fleet of Azuma trains.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the series, a number of LNER drivers have shared a rare insight into their journeys along different stretches of the LNER route – from Aberdeen to Edinburgh and further south through North East England, Yorkshire and the East Midlands to London King’s Cross.

Tony Paul, LNER train driver said: “ I consider the Inverness to Edinburgh part of our route to be easily the most scenic and beautiful whatever the season.

“The climb out of Inverness to Culloden and onto the single line at Nairn Viaduct is one part of the route that’s a challenge I look forward to.

"It’s great to be able to share some of the experiences I am lucky enough to enjoy from the best seat on the train.”

As well as virtual views from the cab, the drivers share their own experiences with viewers, explaining more about their routes, pointing out places of interest and the important milestones, landmarks and destinations they pass.

The series aims to inspire customers to explore the LNER route from the Scottish Highlands to its coastline and the famous towns and cities LNER serves.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.