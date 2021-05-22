LNER services to Edinburgh stations are known for offering dazzling views over the East coast.

The latest episode released today (Saturday) on LNER’s social media channels features driver Trudi Kinchella driving an LNER service from Newcastle to Edinburgh.

With commentary from Trudi, viewers can catch a glimpse of what it is like to be right at the front of the train as it tracks up the scenic east coast route – with bright blue skies of Dunbar and “breathtaking” sea views by Berwick-upon-Tweed on full display on the approach to Edinburgh Waverley.

Trudi commented: “From the bird’s eye view to the in-cab environment, this project is showing people a wider perspective of a train driver’s job. I love showing others what I do as I'm so proud of it. Holy Island to Berwick is very special drive.”

David Horne, LNER managing director, said: “While we continue to follow government guidelines around travel, LNER wants to inspire people as they look to plan ahead for the future by sharing some incredible views which really are the jewels in the crown of our route and who better to guide audiences through the journeys than some of our drivers.”

