Watch incredible footage as huge waves crash onto car on Isle of Lewis

Coastguard pilots battling to get to work at Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis have posted remarkable footage which shows the perils of living with gales in the Western Isles.

The video, posted on Twitter by coastguard pilot Chris Whittington, shows massive waves breaking on to The Braighe this morning, an exposed narrow causeway between the mainland of Lewis and the peninsula of Point, where the pilot lives.

The pilot was escorted across the wave-pounded road by coastguard colleagues in a 4x4, which was slammed by waves smashing over the adjacent sea wall.

The airman posted: “Nice commute to work this morning with some help from our Coastguard colleagues!”

So much debris was dumped onto the road that a digger was needed to clear the route when conditions eased.

The road was shut around 7am and a restricted re-opening started about 10pm with a single convoy system. Vehicles were escorted in groups of 15 at a maximum speed of 20mph.

Police Scotland and Stornoway coastguard rescue team patrolled the road to ensure public safety.