Washington DC plane crash: Teenage figure skaters and former world champions on board named

The skaters, which include two former Russian world champions, were returning from a training camp

The US flight which crashed after colliding with a helicopter in the air last night was carrying a number of teenage figure skaters - as well as two former Russian world champions.

The Skating Club of Boston confirmed six of its members were killed in the crash, including two 16-year old skaters, Jinna Han and Spencer Lane and their mothers, Jin Han and Christine Lane. Former world champions, Russian skaters Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, who were coaches at the club, also died.

The US Figure Skating Association confirmed there were “several members of the skating community” on board the flight from Wichita, where the US national championships were held last week. A total of 64 people were on board, with another four on the helicopter.

US officials said at a press conference this afternoon that they “do not believe there are survivors” of the accident.

It is believed most of those athletes travelling on the flight were young elite skaters competing at the junior and novice levels who had attended a national development camp held after the competition.

A camp for young skaters was held in Wichita after the US Figure Skating Championships last week. | Getty Images

Former Soviet-era skater Inna Volyanskaya is also believed to have been a passenger.

Spencer Lane had posted a picture from the plane window on Instagram before take off on Thursday night, with the caption ICT-DCA, referencing the departure and arrival airports.

Hours earlier, he had also posted a picture of himself with a group of around a dozen young skaters at the development camp in Wichita.

He said he had “learned so much” and “met so many amazing people” at the camp.

The International Skating Union (ISU) confirmed that in addition to a number of skaters, “families, friends, and coaches” of the athletes were also understood to have been on the plane.

US junior pairs skater Jon Maravilla, who with partner Saya Carpenter, took first place in the junior pairs competition at the Tayside Trophy in Dundee in October, is reported to have said he believed around 14 skaters were on the flight - as well as their parents and coaches. He was reportedly supposed to board the flight himself, but decided to drive at the last minute after check-in staff told him his pet dog was too big to be held on board.

He told Russian news agency RIA Novosti: “I don’t want to name names, but there were about 14 figure skaters on the plane, not counting their parents, and several coaches. Such a tragedy.”

The Kremlin has confirmed some Russian nationals were on board, but has not confirmed names.

Officials have said 28 bodies have so far been recovered from the wreckage.

The American Airlines flight and a Black Hawk helicopter collided at Ronald Reagan Airport in Washington DC at 9pm local time.

Tributes have poured in to victims of the crash.

Scottish skater and Dancing on Ice professional Mark Hanretty said: “So much sad news in the world and today’s tragic plane crash particularly awful for the skating community. Sending love to all affected.”

Members of the US national figure skating team were understood to have been informed by text message of the tragedy overnight.

Emergency response units conduct search and rescue operations in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington Airport on January 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided with a helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan National Airport. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Luke Wang, a senior pairs skater for the US national team, wrote on social media: "​Praying for all those on the flight from ​Wichita to ​DC. ​Among the passengers were skaters and coaches. Absolutely heartbreaking.

"​As we hold everybody on board in our thoughts, we will continue to wait for official information to be released.”

A spokesman for US Figure Skating said: "US Figure Skating can confirm that several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington DC.

“These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the US Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas. We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims' families closely in our hearts. We will continue to monitor the situation and will release more information as it becomes available."

The ISU said it was “heartbroken” to hear about the crash.

It said: “The ISU and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, DC last night.

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy. Figure skating is more than a sport - it’s a close-knit family - and we stand together. We remain in close contact with US Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.”

British Ice Skating said: “Our thoughts are with US Figure Skating, their membership, and all affected by last night’s tragic incident in Washington, DC.”

The devastating crash is not the first time the US figure skating community has been rocked by a similar tragedy.