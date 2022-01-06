A video has been posted showing high waves crashing over the sea wall and onto the train tracks in the Saltcoats area of Scotland (Photo: Network Rail Scotland).

The video captured by a Network Rail Scotland staff member shows large waves at Saltcoats crashing over the sea wall onto the railway and overhead power lines.

Network Rail announced that services from Glasgow Central to Largs and Ardrossan will terminate and start back from Kilwinning due to high waves covering the overhead lines in the Saltcoats area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Covid staff shortages continue to threaten train services across the country as ScotRail announces a new reduced timetable amid the rising virus case numbers.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We've requested ticket acceptance on buses for services from Kilwinning to Largs and Ardrossan.

ScotRail commented that ticket acceptance will take place on Mcgills and Stagecoach buses.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.