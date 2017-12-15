Video: cargo vessel thrown about in waves after losing power

Five crew of a cargo ship were left drifting in treacherous seas off the Hebrides after their vessel lost engine power.

HM Coastguard received a distress call from the MV Fame yesterday afternoon at 5.30pm reporting that it had experienced engine failure and was drifting 1.2 milles from the Isle of Lewis.

Despite battling fierce winds and a swell of 8 metres, the five crew onboard managed to deployed both anchors to try and stop the vessel from grounding whilst it waited for the Lifeboats to arrive on scene.

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Stornoway and the RNLI Stornoway and Leverburgh All Weather lifeboats were sent to the scene to provide assistance.

The Coastguard helicopter was ready to evacuate crew if necessary but the vessel drifted clear of rocks.

Leverburgh Lifeboat was stood down early this morning, however the Stornoway Lifeboat still remains on scene to provide assistance.

A tow was established early this morning and plans are in place to tow the vessel to a place of safety.

HM Coastguard Commander Peter Davies said: ‘We are continuing to monitor the situation to avoid any risk to the remaining crew and damage to the vessel. The five crew currently onboard and the RNLI All Weather Lifeboats have been battling bad weather conditions all night to keep the vessel from grounding and we have so far managed to stabilise the vessel from drifting further. The vessel is currently 6nm from the Isle of Harris and we just established a tow this morning so the vessel can be taken to a safe shelter away from the prevailing weather conditions. We will provide further updates as we receive them.’