Commuters face major disruption crossing the Forth Rail Bridge this weekend to allow engineers to carry out urgent track repairs.

It comes as thousands of rugby fans prepare to head to the capital for today’s Scotland v Wales Six Nations match at Murrayfield.

A track defect is impacting on services between North Queensferry and Dalmeny.

Engineers have been on site this morning to assess the damage.

Pic: John Devlin

The bridge will be closed overnight after the last train has run.

But, Saturday’s scheduled timetable has already been hit with some services cancelled, and Scotrail has warned commuters of delays.

The Edinburgh-Aberdeen services will run as scheduled, calling additionally at Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy.

The Edinburgh / Glenrothes services will run but remain subject to delays and alterations.

Several trains will not operate at all today - they include Edinburgh-Dundee, Edinburgh-Cowdenbeath and Edinburgh- Perth.

Scotrail has ticket arrangements in place with Stagecoach East buses for the Fife Circle, and between Inverkeithing and Dundee in both directions. Rail tickets will also be accepted on a number of buses in Fife.

On Twitter, Network Rail said: “We have received reports of a track defect impacting services via the Forth Bridge between Dalmeny and North Queensferry. Our staff have been on site this morning carrying out an initial assessment of the defect and assessing what repairs will be required for this.

“Engineers have advised that due to the location of the defect, a line closure will be required for this repair. This will be organised after the last train tonight with work scheduled to take place overnight tonight and into Sunday morning,

