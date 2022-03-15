Unruly passengers would be banned from ScotRail network under new law being considered

The move follows a call from the Rail, Maritime and Transport union following concerns about women’s safety and anti-social behaviour on trains.

A ban could be introduced in the same way that fans can be banned from football grounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Gilruth said ministers did not currently have powers to ban people from trains and stations run by ScotRail, which is being switched to Scottish Government control on 1 April.

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth has expressed concerns about women's safety on trains. Picture: Scottish Parliament TV

She said it had been raised with her by the unions.

She told the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee: “If there is an opportunity to look at how we might better support staff in this endeavour, then I’m keen to look at all options.”

Transport Scotland rail director Bill Reeve told the committee: “There aren’t specific powers for the banning of people who exhibit anti-social behaviour on trains in the way there are, for example, powers to ban people from attendance at football matches.

"It’s something we have commenced discussions with justice colleagues.