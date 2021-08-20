UK's first spaceport to be built at Sutherland after overcoming judicial review

The Sutherland spaceport, also known as Space Hub Sutherland or UKVL Sutherland, is planned to be the first spaceport of the United Kingdom.

The Sutherland Space Hub, which will be built on around 500 hectares of peat-bogs on the A' Mhòine peninsula, a Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI).

The space hub will be the first carbon-neutral space-port on earth, and despite support from the local community, has had to battle for the right to exist.

The judicial review aimed to reverse the accepted planning permission and was petitioned by Wildland Limited, and was responded to by the Highland Council, and interested party Highlands and Island Enterprise.

The review took place at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, where Lord Doherty ruled that construction should go ahead.

The Space Hub will be able to begin construction if the Melness Crofters Estate, the owners of the land, are successful in a Land Court hearing which took place at the end of May this year.