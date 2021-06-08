MSC Cruises’ vessel Virtuosa was due to call at the Inverclyde port for nearly 12 hours on Wednesday as part of a seven-day cruise.

The cruise started in Liverpool and is also due to visit Belfast, Southampton and Portland.

Passengers booked to join the cruise in Greenock may now have to travel by road to Liverpool instead.

MSC Virtuosa was due to dock in Greenock on Wednesday. Picture: ND44/Wikimedia Commons

The Scottish Passenger Agents Association (SPAA) said passengers had been told by MSC Cruises: “Due to the latest Scottish Government Covid restrictions and regulations...we are sorry to inform you that the port call of Greenock has been cancelled.

"No guests are allowed to embark or disembark.

"This decision has been made by the Scottish Government and is out of our control.”

Further MSC cruises booked to call at Greenock over the following two Wednesdays have also been cancelled, the SPAA said.

The travel body said one third of the hundreds of passengers aboard this week’s cruise had been expected to go ashore for excursions from Greenock.

It said three quarters of passengers on board or due to board have received both their Covid vaccines and been triple tested, and the crew vaccinated and tested.

SPAA president Joanne Dooey said: “We’re now facing the situation where Scottish passengers who joined the cruise in Liverpool are barred from setting foot in their own country.

"The SPAA has been asking for clarity on the situation for this particular cruise ship since last week, and all we have received so far is an indicated that cruises may only restart when all of Scotland is in level one.

"Inverclyde is currently in level one.

“The Scottish Government has effectively closed the country’s borders to anything other than road travel.

"The irony is that any of these passengers can get in a car and drive from Southampton to Inverclyde with no testing, border control or vaccinations.

“This cruise route was a lifeline for Scottish travel agents and their passengers who want a holiday.

"We, as travel agents, are utterly devastated.

"As the door to the only international flight closed this week with Portugal being placed on the amber list – with no ‘watch list’ warning as promised by the [UK] Government – this cruise series of domestic cruising was one of the only products left for travel agents to sell.

“The Scottish Government is not even paying lip service now to working with the travel sector to save Scottish travel.”

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, said: “The news today is yet another hammer-blow for the Scottish travel industry, Scottish holidaymakers and for regional tourism partners who were looking forward to welcoming UK guests ashore for excursions.

“Cruises from Greenock have been on sale for months, yet despite urgent calls from the industry, the Scottish Government has provided less than 36 hours’ notice that these sailings cannot go ahead.

“Meaningful engagement with the Scottish travel industry is of paramount importance and we must see this take place over the coming weeks.

"It is unsustainable for the Scottish Government to continue to make announcements without constructive consultation with key industry partners when these decisions have such a profound impact on business.”

