The charge from Deputy First Minister John Swinney came hours after UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Brexit had been a "factor" in the current fuel crisis, in which a shortage of lorry drivers had caused supply problems and triggered mass panic buying at filling stations.

Mr Swinney told MSPs: "The damage that is being done to critical sectors in the Scottish economy – seafood, fish processing to name just two – are wilful examples of the neglect in the decision making that’s been arrived at by the United Kingdom Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have been indicating for some considerable time that if we lost access to free movement of individuals, there would be a significant and negative impact on the Scottish economy.

This Asda filling station in Dundee limited motorists to £30 of fuel today. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

"That is exactly what is now happening because of the options and choices made by the UK Government.”

Mr Swinney was reacting to criticism of the UK ministers from groups such as Scotland Food and Drink that measures announced at the weekend to increase the number of lorry drivers were too little and too late.

Mr Shapps said the primary cause of the shortages had been the cancellation of HGV driver testing last year due to the pandemic.

However, he added: "Brexit I hear mentioned a lot and it no doubt will have been a factor.

"On the other hand, it has actually helped us to change rules to be able to test more drivers more quickly.