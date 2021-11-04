Uddingston crash: Cyclist seriously injured in collision

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The 43-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow following the incident on Uddingston Road around 5.10pm on Wednesday, 3 November.

The collision also involved a grey Peugeot 208 car. None of the occupants were injured.

The road was closed for around three hours to allow for an investigation at the scene and enquiries remain ongoing.

Police are now appealing for witnesses in order to find out what happened.

Sergeant Nick Twigg of the Lanarkshire Road Policing Unit said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.