Uber granted operating licence in third Scottish city

Controversial private hire firm Uber has been granted a licence to operate in Aberdeen.

The service allows users to book their own mini-cab using an app on their mobile phone.

Uber does not yet have a launch date scheduled for the Granite City. They already run cars in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The company have come under fierce criticism for their cheap fares affecting taxi drivers and some of their working practices.

They are currently in the process of appealing decisions made to deny licences in London and York.

An Uber spokesman told STV: “We’re really pleased about being granted a licence in Aberdeen.

“Uber has brought more choice and competition to cities across the UK, helping to raise service levels across the board.

“Passengers tell us they love being able to book a reliable ride at the touch of a button, pay without cash and track their car on their phone.

“Furthermore, tens of thousands of licensed private hire drivers across the country have partnered with us because with Uber they can choose if, when and where they drive.”

