Two-week road closure at Gairnshiel ahead of new £3.8million bridge construction works

The two-week closure is necessary to carry out essential works to the existing A939

The closure is necessary to carry out essential works to the existing A939 which will improve road alignment sufficiently to facilitate delivery of the new bridge deck and to allow passage of the large crane which will be required to lift the new deck into position.

All changes made to the existing road will be permanent which will also contribute towards improved road safety in this location.

The signed diversion route will be from the A93/A939 junction, east along the A93 to Dinnet, then north along the A97 to Strathdon, then west along the A944 to re-join the A939 at Colnabaichin.

The works will not impact on any access to the Lonach Gathering. The closure will be removed by the weekend of the Braemar Gathering and Tour of Britain events.

Earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council awarded the £3.8m contract for the replacement crossing to Wills Bros Civil Engineering Ltd, with completion expected by Spring 2023.

The existing Grade A-listed structure is no longer suitable for modern day traffic and with ever-increasing volumes of vehicles and larger, heavier loads, the bridge has suffered significant damage over many years. However this ‘faithful old servant’ will be retained for use by non-motorised users.