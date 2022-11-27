Two pensioners die after Borders crash

Two pensioners have died following a crash in the Borders.

The accident happened on the A7 between Selkirk and Galashiels

Police were called to the A7 between Galashiels and Selkirk at around 3.25pm on Saturday.

A 90-year-old man and 79-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The incident took place at the road’s junction with the B6070 and involved a Ford Fiesta and Honda Jazz.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have asked for witnesses to come forward with information as they try to assess the circumstances around the crash.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “Our thoughts are with the families of the man and woman who died and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“Anyone with dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation is also asked to contact us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad