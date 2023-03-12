Tug raised from River Clyde after fatal capsize

A tug that capsized in the Clyde with the loss of two lives has been raised from the riverbed.

The crane ship Lara 1, from Liverpool, starts the salvage operation

George Taft, 65, from Greenock, and Ian Catterson, 73, from Millport on the island of Great Cumbrae, died when the boat capsized just outside Greenock's East India Harbour on February 24.

The tug was believed to have been escorting a small cruise ship into harbour when it suddenly overturned.

A 200m exclusion zone and drone ban were yesterday put in place as the salvage operation got under way.

Salvage teams at Victoria Harbour ahead of recovering a tugboat from the water in the Firth of Clyde near Greenock where two men died after it sank at the Custom House Quay on the 24h February. Picture date: Sunday March 12, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SCOTLAND Greenock. Photo credit should read: Robert Perry/PA Wire

The bodies of the two crew members had already been recovered. The tug involved, named Biter, was operat ed by Clyde Marine Services.

Police Scotland is investigating the incident with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.