Tug raised from River Clyde after fatal capsize

George Taft, 65, from Greenock, and Ian Catterson, 73, from Millport on the island of Great Cumbrae, died when the boat capsized just outside Greenock's East India Harbour on February 24.
The tug was believed to have been escorting a small cruise ship into harbour when it suddenly overturned.
A 200m exclusion zone and drone ban were yesterday put in place as the salvage operation got under way.
The bodies of the two crew members had already been recovered. The tug involved, named Biter, was operat ed by Clyde Marine Services.
Police Scotland is investigating the incident with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch is carrying out its own inquiries into the tragedy.