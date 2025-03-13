Donald Trump aircraft en route to Edinburgh Airport

One of president’s sons believed to be on board

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of US President Donald Trump’s private aircraft landed at Edinburgh Airport on Thursday.

The plane is believed to be carrying one of Mr Trump’s sons, according to a well-placed aviation source. It touched down shortly before 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trump aircraft parked at Edinburgh Airport on Thursday | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Its passengers are expected to leave the airport via the private VIP facilities at the eastern end of the site rather than through the passenger terminal.

The Boeing 757 aircraft is also believed to be flying on to Prestwick later.

The aircraft arriving at Edinburgh Airport on Thursday | Donald Walker

The itinerary suggests Eric Trump is on board as he is a regular visitor to to the Trump Turnberry resort near Prestwick.

He took over the running of his father’s golf businesses in 2017 and said in November the president would visit Scotland this year for the opening of a new golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post on X by @Shauns_Radar shortly before 9am said: “N757AF, Trump’s non-presidential aircraft aka "Trump Force One" is currently NW of Ireland en route to Edinburgh Airport.”

Angus Duncan posted on X shortly before 9.30am: “President Donald Trump’s private plane is en route to Edinburgh. It should be on the ground within the next 30 mins.”

Eric Trump is no friend of the Scottish Government, accusing it last year of making it “virtually impossible” to do business in the country.

He also suggested it was only his family’s “love” for the country that kept them investing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Trump added that it had been “nasty” for First Minister John Swinney to have endorsed Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

The US president has many connections to Scotland, not least because his mother Mary Anne Macleod is from Lewis.

She emigrated to New York in 1930 when she met and married Frederick Trump and went on to have the future US president.

Mr Trump opened his first golf resort on the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire in 2012 and then bought Trump Turnberry in 2014.