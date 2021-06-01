Troubled CalMac ferry returns to service on key Scottish route after major repairs

The ferry underwent major repairs in Greenock after suffering an engine failure in April, the breakdown causing disruption to CalMac's west coast network because other ferries had to be used as cover.
CalMac said the vessel had successfully completed 50 hours of sea trials before arriving in Stornoway on Sunday for further tests, which were described as successful.
Read More
The return of the vessel to service will mean that other ferries can return to their normal routes, meaning the Castlebay to Oban service, the Islay to Kennacraig two-vessel service and the Lochboisdale-Mallaig and Mallaig-Armadale services will all recommence tomorrow).
The MV Isle of Arran – which serves as the second Arran ferry, but has been covering the route to Stornoway – will return south and the Brodick to Ardrossan two-vessel service will resume on Thursday.