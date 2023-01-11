Police closed down a Glasgow city centre road this afternoon after a woman was involved in an incident with a bus.

The incident happened just after 2pm today, when emergency services were called to the Trongate, and a woman has been taken to hospital.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.10 pm on Wednesday. 11 January 2023, police were called to a road incident on Trongate near to Stockwell Street involving a female pedestrian and a bus. Emergency services attended and the woman has been taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

"No details on her condition or injury. No one from the bus was injured.”