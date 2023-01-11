The incident happened just after 2pm today, when emergency services were called to the Trongate, and a woman has been taken to hospital.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.10 pm on Wednesday. 11 January 2023, police were called to a road incident on Trongate near to Stockwell Street involving a female pedestrian and a bus. Emergency services attended and the woman has been taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.
"No details on her condition or injury. No one from the bus was injured.”
Glasgow Photo Gallery tweeted: “Due to serious road accident Glassford Street is currently closed to traffic. The Gallery can still be accessed via Wilson Street.”