TRNSMT 2022 is taking place this weekend, with headliners from Lewis Capaldi to The Strokes about to hit the main stage.

Starting on Friday (July 8), the three-day music festival will cause some travel disruption and road closures around the Glasgow Green area.

Here are the road closures which have been announced by Glasgow City Council for the safety of the event and other road users.

TRNSMT Festival 2022 will take place on Glasgow Green this weekend (Ryan Johnston)

TRNSMT Festival road closures in Glasgow

There will be a “prohibition of vehicle movements” on the following roads:

- Charlotte Street, between Greendyke Street and London Road – 8am on July 8 -1am on July 11

- Greendyke Street, between Turnbull Street and London Road – 8am on July 8 -1am on July 11

- Glasgow Green (west carriageway) for its full length – 8am on July 8 -1am on July 11

- Glasgow Green (east carriageway) for its full length – 8am on July 8 -1am on July 11

- Kings Drive, North side, (lane restriction, coach parking) for its full length– 8am on July 8 -1am on July 11

- Saltmarket for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Steel Street for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Bridgegate between King Street and Saltmarket – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- St Andrews Street for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Mart Street for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Jocelyn Square for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Turnbull Street for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- James Morrison Street – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Greendyke Street between Turnbull Street and Saltmarket – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Kings Drive for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- The Green for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Arcadia Street for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am

- Templeton Street for its full length – overnight on July 8, 9, and 10 from 9pm to 1am