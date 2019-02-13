Tributes to schoolgirl killed after being struck by car in Motherwell

A Lanarkshire woman has paid tribute to her 12-year-old granddaughter who died after being struck by a car.

Abbie Mclaren was hit on The Loaning in Motherwell at about 4.15pm on Tuesday. Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called and she was taken by road to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow where she died.

Police confirmed a 38-year-old man is to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court in connection with alleged road traffic offences.

The child’s grandmother, Caroline Kennedy, posted a message on Facebook. She said: “Tonight my heart has been ripped out. I can’t express how I feel.

“My precious granddaughter Abbie has been taken away from us, so young and so beautiful. Let the angels look after her now. She will sadly be missed and a part of my heart has died with her too.

“I love you so much Abbie. Words can’t explain how I will not cope without you now. You always lit up the room every time you came in, always giving us kisses and cuddles.”

A Gofundme page was set up by Abbie’s older cousin to raise money for her family.

Now a petition has also been set up to address safety issues on The Loaning.

Organiser Chrissy McCluskey wrote; “This is not the first incident on this road and if measures aren’t taken it won’t be the last.

“I urge that you sign this petition to try and get north Lanarkshire Council to consider putting traffic control measurements in place to stop this from happening again.”

Marion Fellows, MP for Motherwell and Wishaw sent her condolences to the family and said that the local community was “rightly heartbroken” over what happened.

She said: “I have since written to North Lanarkshire Council to raise the community’s petition with them and to join their calls in demanding action to improve safety on The Loaning and surrounding streets.

“I have particular concerns over speeding cars and there being no safe place for pedestrians to cross.

“I have previously written to North Lanarkshire Council to raise the community’s fears over speeding and traffic on The Loaning. Signs had previously been added to the road, however it is clear that much more is required.”