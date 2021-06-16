Travel industry pleads for Scottish Government to lift cruise ship ban

A group of travel and maritime bodies have sent a joint letter to the Scottish Government seeking guidance after its “disappointing and puzzling” decision to ban cruise ship calls until the whole country’s Covid restrictions status has been reduced to level one.

The move comes a week after the MSC Virtuosa on a UK-only cruise with nearly 1,000 passengers aboard, all from the UK, was prevented from coming to the Inverclyde port for a day-long stop-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Other cruise lines such as Viking also resumed UK cruises last month, which have called at English and Northern Irish ports such as Liverpool, Southampton and Belfast.

MSC Virtuosa's visit to Greenock last Wednesday was banned by the Scottish Government. Picture: MSC Cruises

The letter has been signed by leaders of the Cruise Lines International Association, marketing body Cruise Scotland the UK Chamber of Shipping, the Scottish Passenger Agents Association, which represents travel agents, Barrhead Travel Group and Cruise Britain.

They said nearly 900 cruise ships visited Scotland in 2019, generating more than £100,000 for the economy.

They wrote: "We are calling on the [Scottish] Government to clarify what more needs to be done to enable cruise passengers – many of whom

are from Scotland – to visit our shores and allow Scotland to be part of the British staycation summer.

“The Scottish Government’s decision to ban cruise ships carrying only British passengers from entering ports, even to allow Scottish passengers to embark, until the country is at level one is both disappointing and puzzling.

“It is disappointing because the cruise sector is a major contributor to the Scottish economy, providing essential revenue for our beleaguered hospitality industry, including travel agents, restaurants, bars, tour operators, tourist attractions and hotels, many of which are small businesses.

"It is puzzling because cruises have safely restarted around Britain.

“Stringent health protocols, put in place to protect local communities at cruise destinations, passengers, and crew, go beyond any other travel sector operating today.

"Scottish ports have been working closely with cruise lines for several months and have developed onshore protocols to safely manage ship arrivals.

“These are cruises carrying only UK residents travelling only between UK ports.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.